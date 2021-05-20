TCW Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 155,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 36,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.99. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $11.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.76.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

