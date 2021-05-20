TCW Group Inc. Invests $814,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $666,462,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of NIO by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,242,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,126 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of NIO by 407,573.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497,915 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of NIO by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NIO by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,891 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on NIO shares. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

NIO stock opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average is $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.73) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

