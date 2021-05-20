Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 7,718 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 27.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $9,831,000.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $78,289.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,692 shares of company stock worth $4,121,142 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NYSE BJ opened at $48.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

