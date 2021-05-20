TCW Group Inc. Acquires 7,371 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,623 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in eBay by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,563,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in eBay by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,743 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in eBay by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,445 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in eBay by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in eBay by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $395,934,000 after acquiring an additional 470,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $59.79 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $65.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.