Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) fell 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $88.40 and last traded at $88.40. 16,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 763,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.97.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie boosted their target price on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.04.

Get Autohome alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Autohome during the 1st quarter worth $251,577,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 5,517.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,514,000 after buying an additional 1,848,287 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth about $156,156,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,848,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Autohome in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,659,000.

Autohome Company Profile (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.