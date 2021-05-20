Seritage Growth Properties Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,925 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,297% compared to the typical volume of 145 call options.

In related news, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $537,835.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 67,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $1,428,826.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,260. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 23.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRG stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.26.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.65 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 75.94%.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

