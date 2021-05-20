Copart Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,183 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,457% compared to the typical volume of 76 put options.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Copart by 4.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $120.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.70. Copart has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Copart will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

