Lithia Motors Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,440 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,186% compared to the typical volume of 112 call options.
In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $329.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $114.50 and a one year high of $417.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $385.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.22.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 11.90%.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.
Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.