Lithia Motors Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,440 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,186% compared to the typical volume of 112 call options.

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.42.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $329.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $114.50 and a one year high of $417.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $385.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.22.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 11.90%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.