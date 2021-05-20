Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) had its target price increased by Compass Point from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newtek Business Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Newtek Business Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newtek Business Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $31.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Newtek Business Services has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $32.71. The company has a market cap of $718.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 32.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Newtek Business Services will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,322,000 after buying an additional 57,557 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 200.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 42,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter valued at $1,015,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

