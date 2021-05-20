Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $161.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $285.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.29.

Novavax stock opened at $142.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Novavax will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total transaction of $694,307.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,722.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $560,460.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,180 shares of company stock worth $16,400,240 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 2.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,684,000 after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,892,000 after purchasing an additional 149,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Novavax by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,888,000 after purchasing an additional 212,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Novavax by 137.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 476,750 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth $121,964,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

