Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.78

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.56, with a volume of 60312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,426 shares of company stock worth $997,557 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

