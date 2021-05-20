Michael H. Thomas Sells 2,500 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IBP stock opened at $114.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.96 and a 1-year high of $140.58.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on IBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 121.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 20,509 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.