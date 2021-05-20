Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Up to $23.36

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.36, but opened at $24.32. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 304 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DSGN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $638,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,127,000.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

