Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) to Hold

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Crexendo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ CXDO opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. Crexendo has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $105.14 million, a PE ratio of 95.02, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Crexendo had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crexendo will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Crexendo by 927.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crexendo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the first quarter worth $1,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

