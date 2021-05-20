Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Roth Capital

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 265.85% from the stock’s current price.
CLSD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
Shares of CLSD opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.42.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.
