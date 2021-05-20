Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Roth Capital

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 265.85% from the stock’s current price.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Shares of CLSD opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.