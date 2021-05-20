Head to Head Analysis: Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) vs. TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) and TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pharma Mar and TCG BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharma Mar N/A N/A N/A TCG BDC -2.73% 10.75% 4.46%

This table compares Pharma Mar and TCG BDC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharma Mar $96.12 million 18.41 -$12.74 million ($0.48) -200.00 TCG BDC $221.30 million 3.37 $61.33 million $1.79 7.63

TCG BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Pharma Mar. Pharma Mar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCG BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.5% of TCG BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of TCG BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Pharma Mar has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCG BDC has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pharma Mar and TCG BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharma Mar 0 1 0 0 2.00 TCG BDC 0 1 1 0 2.50

TCG BDC has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential downside of 13.98%. Given TCG BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TCG BDC is more favorable than Pharma Mar.

Summary

TCG BDC beats Pharma Mar on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharma Mar

Pharma Mar, S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference. It develops and commercializes Yondelis for the treatment of soft tissue sarcomas and for ovarian cancer; Aplidin for treating multiple myeloma; and Zepzelca for treating patients with small cell lung cancer. The company also develops clinical-stage programs, including PM184 and PM14. In addition, it develops and markets diagnostics kits; and develops drugs with therapeutic activity based on reducing or silencing gene expression. Pharma Mar, S.A. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

