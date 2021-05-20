Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) PT Raised to $81.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HLIO. TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $73.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.68 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $79.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.58.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.