BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Sells $182,828.80 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $182,828.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,347.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $205,620.80.

On Thursday, April 1st, Todd Berard sold 2,825 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $103,197.25.

On Friday, March 26th, Todd Berard sold 2,120 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $74,221.20.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $226,195.20.

On Thursday, February 18th, Todd Berard sold 1,882 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $76,540.94.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Todd Berard sold 12,324 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $548,171.52.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. Research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

