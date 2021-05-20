Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $181.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Benchmark from $177.00 to $181.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $138.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,077.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,710 shares of company stock worth $2,741,942 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

