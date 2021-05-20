Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) CEO Sells $1,298,603.25 in Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,603.25.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.14 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.50. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDXS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 2,965.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

