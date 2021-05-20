Kevin S. Cavanah Sells 16,850 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Stock

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $208,434.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MTRX stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $310.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.67. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $148.26 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. Analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 204.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,536 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 401.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 468,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 374,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,992,000 after purchasing an additional 304,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 263,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 604.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 254,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after buying an additional 218,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.