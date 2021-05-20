2,679 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Purchased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,679 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

GWRE opened at $95.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -244.54 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $69,605.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $122,181.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,584.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.