The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $170.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s current price.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.32.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $141.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.79. The stock has a market cap of $399.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $425,797,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $1,210,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Walmart by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 14,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.