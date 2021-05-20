Raymond James Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

TFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.81.

TFC stock opened at $60.38 on Monday. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

