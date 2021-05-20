Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,808,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,817 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,256 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,058 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.10.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $72.82 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $77.54. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.72.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.