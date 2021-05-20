Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 20,101 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,078 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $27,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,360,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,756,000 after buying an additional 112,257 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,953,000 after buying an additional 52,487 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,434,851,000 after buying an additional 51,134 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,971,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COO stock opened at $381.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $396.65 and its 200 day moving average is $371.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.92 and a 1-year high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on COO. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.85.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.