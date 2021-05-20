Halozyme Therapeutics’ (HALO) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $48.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00.

HALO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $42.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.90. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.94 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $839,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $2,309,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,120,920.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,013 shares of company stock valued at $9,100,126 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,930,000 after acquiring an additional 172,745 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

