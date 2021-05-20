Simon Moore Purchases 4,636,479 Shares of Alexium International Group Limited (ASX:AJX) Stock

Alexium International Group Limited (ASX:AJX) insider Simon Moore acquired 4,636,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$213,278.03 ($152,341.45).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.73.

About Alexium International Group

Alexium International Group Limited develops and sells specialty chemicals and solutions in Australia, the United States, and Cyprus. It offers flame retardant (FR) treatments, including Alexiflam FR for use in synthetic and synthetic-blend fabrics; Alexiflam NF for use in cotton and cotton-blends; and Alexicool, a chemical finish for fabrics.

