Simon Moore Purchases 4,636,479 Shares of Alexium International Group Limited (ASX:AJX) Stock

Alexium International Group Limited (ASX:AJX) insider Simon Moore acquired 4,636,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$213,278.03 ($152,341.45).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.73.
About Alexium International Group
