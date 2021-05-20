Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Down 3.6%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) shares traded down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.64 and last traded at $13.79. 103,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,627,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on RRC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,800,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 172.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

