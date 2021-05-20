Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading 7.6% Higher

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shot up 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.41 and last traded at $28.10. 80,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,465,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

JMIA has been the subject of several research reports. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. The business had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 685.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,812,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,120,000 after buying an additional 1,581,300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $40,981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,169,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $22,193,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $19,166,000. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

