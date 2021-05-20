Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Trading 8.9% Higher

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) shot up 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.31. 1,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,182,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Sify Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49.
Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)
Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.
