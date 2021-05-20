Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Trading 8.9% Higher

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) shot up 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.31. 1,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,182,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Sify Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,622,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

