Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Acquires $275,200.00 in Stock

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $275,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00.

Shares of CERC opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.67. Cerecor Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $4.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerecor during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cerecor during the 1st quarter worth $7,399,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cerecor during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cerecor during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cerecor by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CERC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Maxim Group raised Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cerecor in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

