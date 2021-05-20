Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,251,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,612,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.37. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $94.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

