Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys Shares of 170,302 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 170,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.07% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,453,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,163,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $19.74.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.