Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,435 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.11 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

