7,533 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

