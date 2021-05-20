Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 121,320 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 121,320 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Western Union by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,869,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,543,000 after purchasing an additional 387,028 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,433,000 after purchasing an additional 126,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in The Western Union by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,024,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in The Western Union by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,105,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after purchasing an additional 112,341 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

WU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

In other news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 434,187 shares of company stock worth $10,492,806. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WU opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.