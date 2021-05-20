Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.64, but opened at $33.20. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telos shares last traded at $31.59, with a volume of 34,871 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

In other Telos news, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $1,178,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,413. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $5,636,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,771,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,240,000.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.89.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million. Research analysts predict that Telos Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Telos Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

