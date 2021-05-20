Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNW. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.63.

PNW opened at $85.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

