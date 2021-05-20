The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,122 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.50% of Independent Bank worth $13,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INDB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,277,000 after purchasing an additional 113,071 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,385,000 after purchasing an additional 161,705 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Independent Bank by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after purchasing an additional 109,635 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 579,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after purchasing an additional 61,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Independent Bank by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,776,000 after purchasing an additional 28,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank stock opened at $78.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.16%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

