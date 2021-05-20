Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 22,612 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

ET opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.50 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $10.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

