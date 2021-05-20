State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.92 Million Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 36.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,514 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Viasat by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 917,924 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Viasat by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,096,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after acquiring an additional 53,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Viasat by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after acquiring an additional 71,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at $23,636,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at $23,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,330.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average is $44.03. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Viasat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Viasat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.