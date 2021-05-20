Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $123.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.46.

NYSE CM opened at $110.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $111.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.1669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

