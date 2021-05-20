Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Earns Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.79.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $2.27 on Monday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. Analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

