Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

BHR opened at $6.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $289.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.05.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,071.72. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 321,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

