Jefferies Financial Group Boosts BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Price Target to $81.00

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BBL. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $60.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.41. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $68.04. The stock has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BHP Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

