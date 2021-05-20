Jefferies Financial Group Boosts BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Price Target to $81.00

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BBL. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.50.
Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $60.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.41. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $68.04. The stock has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Recommended Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.