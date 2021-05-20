Insider Selling: Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) SVP Sells 22,198 Shares of Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,691,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of BOOT opened at $72.74 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $80.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
