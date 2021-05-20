Insider Selling: Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) SVP Sells 22,198 Shares of Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,691,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BOOT opened at $72.74 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $80.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

