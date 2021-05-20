B. Riley Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $50.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLUG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist cut shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.06.

PLUG stock opened at $27.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of -83.24 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $75.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

