Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.46% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.15.
NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $23.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.
