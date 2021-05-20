Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.15.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $23.29.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

