Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 1,202 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 480.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $208.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.83 and a 200-day moving average of $187.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.87 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.55.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

